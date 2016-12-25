Upgrade ESXi 6.0 to 6.5 via VMware Update Manager

Posted on 2016 年 12 月 25 日 by

VMware vSphere Update Manager 6.5 is now embedded into the vCenter Server Appliance (VCSA). If you have more ESXi hosts to upgrade patch or version upgrade, VMware suggest that choose VMware Update Manager (VUM) for upgrading hosts. The following demonstration, I will upgrade one vSphere 6.0 to 6.5 via VMware Update Manager 6.5.

Firstly go to the Update Manager in the home page.

02

Go to ESXi Images tab, then clicks “Import ESXi Image” button to import 6.5 Image into Update Manager.

03-1

04

Then Create baseline.

06-1

Input the Upgrade Baseline Name, eg vShpere 6.5.

07

Click compliance view button after you created the baseline.

08-1

Clicks Attach Baseline button.

09-1

Select vSphere 6.5 Upgrade Baseline and OK.

10

Then clicks Remediate button.

11-1

Select the upgrade baseline, then Next.

12

Select which host needs to upgrade version 6.5, then Next.

13 1415

And the option where you can save as the default host remediation options for future use.

16-1

After clicks Finish button, it executes to host upgrade.

17

The host will enter to maintenance mode then starts to host upgrade.

NOTE: It exits the maintenance mode after the upgrade is successfully completed.

1819

About Victor Wu

My name is Victor. I hope to be your friend.
This entry was posted in VMware. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s