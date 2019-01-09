VMware SRM 8.1 Configuration Import/Export Tool can export and import configuration data. This tool supports the export of inventory mappings, recovery plans, protection groups, and the related objects into an XML file, and import from a previously exported file.

The SRM Configuration Import/Export Tool is executed via the command line.

Prerequisites for using the VMware SRM 8.1 Configuration Import/Export Tool

You must have Java 1.8.x or later installed.

The JAVA_HOME environment variable must be properly configured. For example,

JAVA_HOME = C:\Program Files\Java\jre1.8.0_xxx.

Execute the Export

java -jar import-export-tool-8.1.0-xxxxxxx.jar export format

Enter the host name or IP of a vCenter Server

Enter the port

Accept thumbprint

Enter the username for vCenter Server (Protected Site)

Enter the password for vCener Server (Protected Site)

Enter the username for vCenter Server (Recovery Site)

Enter the password for vCener Server (Recovery Site)

The configuration Import/Export Tool will list each area of the SRM configuration it exported prior to completing. The export is saved as an XML file and will be saved automatically where the SRM Configuration Import/Export Tool is executed from.

Open the Exported File

The SRM recovery plans are listed in the export XML.

Remark: The VMware SRM 8.1 Configuration Import/Export Tool does not export and import vSphere Replication configurations.

