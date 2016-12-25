Merry Christmas and happy new year !!

Posted on 2016 年 12 月 25 日 by

Merry Christmas to all and happy new year ! Wish you have a great holiday.

img-20161225-wa0040

About Victor Wu

My name is Victor. I hope to be your friend.
This entry was posted in 娱乐. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s