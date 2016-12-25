Merry Christmas and happy new year !!

Merry Christmas to all and happy new year ! Wish you have a great holiday.
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
To see my LinkedIn profile and Connect with me, click above icon
Mastering VMware vSphere 6
VMware vSphere Design 2nd
Mastering VMware vSphere 5.5
Mastering VMware vSphere 5
Administering VMware Site Recovery Manager 5.0
Networking for VMware Administrators
Storage Implementation in vSphere 5.0
Administering vSphere 5: Planning, Implementing and Troubleshooting
VMware vSphere 5.1 Clustering Deepdive
Virtualizing SQL Server with VMware