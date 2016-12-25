Image Builder in VMware vSphere 6.5 – Cloning a Image Profile

In previous post Image Builder in VMware vSphere 6.5, we have learnt how to setup the Image Builder in vSphere 6.5. Some of the features provided through AutoDeploy GUI included the ability to add/remove Depots, list/create/modify Image Profiles, check compliance of hosts against these rules and remediate hosts etc. All these featuers are now bundled with vSphere 6.5 and AutoDeploy GUI.

Now we will learn how to clone a Image Profile from the existing Image Profile througth AutoDeploy GUI. In the following demonstration, will clone a new profile from the existing Image Profile “New ESXi 6.5 Image”.

You need to enter a unique image profile name, then Next.

If we want to add/remove packages (VIBs) from this image profile, you can select/unselect you wanted the VIB in avaiable software package list. Then Next.

vSphere ESXi Image Builder verifies that the change does not invalidate the profile, then Finish.

NOTED: If there is any dependency between VIBs, it lists out the all related VIB in this configuration wizard.

After a few times, you can see a new Image Profile “Clone of New ESXi 6.5 Image” is created.