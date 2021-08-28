VMworld 2021 will start 05-07 Oct 2021, we can register now. In this year, we can apply two options of VMworld Pass “General Pass” and “Tech+ Pass”, refer this link for details.
Below are my top 8 sessions to see at VMworld 2021
vSAN Technical Deep Dive [MCL1654]
Content Catalog Link: MCL1654
Speakers
Biswapati Bhattacharjee, Senior Product Line Manager, VMware Inc.
Junchi Zhang, Product Line Manager, VMware
Value Props
- How vSAN interoperates with other products across the entire SDDC stack
- Learn the newest features of vSAN in management and monitoring
Azure VMware Solution: Platform Deep Dive [MCL3078S]
Content Catalog Link: MCL3078S
Speaker
Ramprasad Gowrishankar, Principal PM, Microsoft
Value Props
- Technical overviews for new integrations of popular disaster recovery and backup solutions such as VMware Site Recovery Manager and Zerto
Disaggregating Storage and Compute with HCI Mesh: Why, When, and How [MCL1683]
Content Catalog Link: MCL1683
Speakers
John Nicholson, Staff Technical Marketing Architect, VMware
Peter Flecha, Sr Technical Marketing Architect, VMware
Value Props
- HCI Mesh with vSAN provides a simple method for scaling compute and storage resources independently
- Why HCI storage disaggregation is beneficial and how HCI Mesh works
Attach GPU Anywhere with vSphere Bitfusion Extension [VMTN2801]
Content Catalog Link: VMTN2801
Speaker
Tiejun Chen, Technical Leader, VMware
Value Props
- How we extend vSphere Bitfusion to enable attaching GPU anywhere, e.g. any Architecture, any Edge and any Cloud.
VMware Cloud Foundation on VxRail: Hybrid Cloud Workloads with Storage [VI1191]
Content Catalog Link: VI1191
Speakers
Georg Edelmann, Senior Business Development Manager, VMware
Jason Marques, Sr. Principal Engineering Technologist, EMC
Value Props
- VMware Cloud Foundation on Dell EMC VxRail, together with best-of-category Dell EMC PowerStore.
VMware Cloud on AWS: Architecture Deep Dive [MCL1811]
Content Catalog Link: MCL1811
Speakers
Eric Gray, Principal Architect, VMware
Oleg Ulyanov, Sr. Solutions Architect, VMware
Value Props
- Learn more about the underlying elements of a software-defined data center (SDDC), e.g. the architecture and options for deployment topologies
Smart HCI: Intelligence, Automation and Proactive Monitoring for vSAN [MCL3015S]
Content Catalog Link: MCL3015S
Speakers
Mike McDermott, Sr Product Manager, Lenovo
Joshua David, Ecosystem Solutions, VMware
Value Props
- Demo of the new ThinkAgile VX Automated Deployment utility for Day 0 bring-up
- Go through the new capabilities and enhancements, how to help simplify the end-to-end management of your vSAN infrastructure
Designing for Disaster: Design vSphere for Disaster Recovery with Veeam [MCL2834S]
Content Catalog Link: MCL2834S
Speaker
Melissa Palmer, Senior Technologist, Veeam
Value Props
- How do we ensure your VMware vSphere infrastructure is designed to ensure recovery?
Make sure you register for VMworld here so you don’t miss any of the great content.
My memory of VMworld 2018 at Las Vegas
VMware vExpert Party 2019
Give my book to Pat Gelsinger at VMworld 2019
Victor Wu
Senior Solutions Architect, Storage & Virtualization, Author at Dell EMC Knowledge Sharing & Packt
