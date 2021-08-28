By on •

VMworld 2021 will start 05-07 Oct 2021, we can register now. In this year, we can apply two options of VMworld Pass “General Pass” and “Tech+ Pass”, refer this link for details.

Below are my top 8 sessions to see at VMworld 2021

vSAN Technical Deep Dive [MCL1654]

Content Catalog Link: MCL1654

Speakers

Biswapati Bhattacharjee, Senior Product Line Manager, VMware Inc.

Junchi Zhang, Product Line Manager, VMware

Value Props

How vSAN interoperates with other products across the entire SDDC stack

Learn the newest features of vSAN in management and monitoring

Azure VMware Solution: Platform Deep Dive [MCL3078S]

Content Catalog Link: MCL3078S

Speaker

Ramprasad Gowrishankar, Principal PM, Microsoft

Value Props

Technical overviews for new integrations of popular disaster recovery and backup solutions such as VMware Site Recovery Manager and Zerto

Disaggregating Storage and Compute with HCI Mesh: Why, When, and How [MCL1683]

Content Catalog Link: MCL1683

Speakers

John Nicholson, Staff Technical Marketing Architect, VMware

Peter Flecha, Sr Technical Marketing Architect, VMware

Value Props

HCI Mesh with vSAN provides a simple method for scaling compute and storage resources independently

Why HCI storage disaggregation is beneficial and how HCI Mesh works

Attach GPU Anywhere with vSphere Bitfusion Extension [VMTN2801]

Content Catalog Link: VMTN2801

Speaker

Tiejun Chen, Technical Leader, VMware

Value Props

How we extend vSphere Bitfusion to enable attaching GPU anywhere, e.g. any Architecture, any Edge and any Cloud.

VMware Cloud Foundation on VxRail: Hybrid Cloud Workloads with Storage [VI1191]

Content Catalog Link: VI1191

Speakers

Georg Edelmann, Senior Business Development Manager, VMware

Jason Marques, Sr. Principal Engineering Technologist, EMC

Value Props

VMware Cloud Foundation on Dell EMC VxRail, together with best-of-category Dell EMC PowerStore.

VMware Cloud on AWS: Architecture Deep Dive [MCL1811]

Content Catalog Link: MCL1811

Speakers

Eric Gray, Principal Architect, VMware

Oleg Ulyanov, Sr. Solutions Architect, VMware

Value Props

Learn more about the underlying elements of a software-defined data center (SDDC), e.g. the architecture and options for deployment topologies

Smart HCI: Intelligence, Automation and Proactive Monitoring for vSAN [MCL3015S]

Content Catalog Link: MCL3015S

Speakers

Mike McDermott, Sr Product Manager, Lenovo

Joshua David, Ecosystem Solutions, VMware

Value Props

Demo of the new ThinkAgile VX Automated Deployment utility for Day 0 bring-up

Go through the new capabilities and enhancements, how to help simplify the end-to-end management of your vSAN infrastructure

Designing for Disaster: Design vSphere for Disaster Recovery with Veeam [MCL2834S]

Content Catalog Link: MCL2834S

Speaker

Melissa Palmer, Senior Technologist, Veeam

Value Props

How do we ensure your VMware vSphere infrastructure is designed to ensure recovery?

