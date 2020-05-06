NetApp HCI/SolidFire vRealize Operations Management Pack

Monitor your environment performance with alerts and notifications passed into vROps from the SolidFire Element OS API. Analyze storage resources no matter their location — on-premises or in public clouds — even as your stack runs critical applications. Be proactive and spot downtime, ahead of time, to allow for proactive management— saving you time and money.

Gain continuous relational visibility and insights from your NetApp HCI environments. The Blue Medora management pack provides real-time monitoring of nearly 200 collected metrics for NetApp HCI, NetApp’s hyperconverged solution built on SolidFire technology. Clear views into NetApp HCI resources simplify troubleshooting and enable you to continuously optimize performance and predictively manage capacity.

This Operations Management Pack can provide the following functions.

Monitor NetApp HCI performance and health from vRealize Operations Manager

End-to-end relational visibility across the multiple HCI solutions

Dashboards and alerts on 200 metrics to continuously identify and pinpoint issues

Simplified communications across the entire enterprise

Secured with agentless, read-only data collection

Support provided by Blue Medora

NetApp HCI Cluster Overview

NetApp HCI Health Investigation

NetApp HCI VVOL Overview

NetApp HCI Volume Overview

Key Advantages

End-to-end relational visibility: Understand internal and external relationships for maximum visibility into virtual environment.

Dashboards and alerts: Gain access to out-of-the-box dashboards with nearly 200 metrics to continuously identify and pinpoint issues.

Simplified communications: Streamline troubleshooting with a single point of access to all system information, reducing the time needed to coordinate data.

Deliver on Service Level Agreements: Provide full system information at any given time to demonstrate compliance.

Complete security: Agentless, read-only data collection guarantees there is no chance for monitored systems to be compromised.