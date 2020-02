Congratulations to all of the 2020 vExperts who received the award today! I am happy to announce that I has awarded as VMware vExpert 2020. I got such honor since Yr2014 (7 years till now)! Thank you to VMware vExpert community. You can find the list of 2020 vExperts. You can visit https://vexpert.vmware.com/directory



https://blogs.vmware.com/vexpert/2020/02/24/vexpert-2020-award-announcement/

