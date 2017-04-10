Upgrade VMware vRealize Operations Manager 6.2 to 6.5

There are two phases of upgrade VMware vRealize Operations Manager 6.5, it is Operating System and product upgrade. To upgrade vRealize Operations Manager to the latest version please follow the below procedures:

NOTE: The following procedure is upgrade VMware vRealize Operations Manager Virtual Appliance 6.2 to 6.5. Before this upgrade, it is highly suggest that you create a VMware snaphost of this virtual appliance.

1. Download Virtual Appliance Operating System and Product upgrade pak files from VMware website.

2. Login to administration page of VMware vRealize Operation Manager (https://vROps_IP/admin). Click Software Update, then Install a Software Update.

3. Browse a OS upgrade pak file (vRealize_Operations_Manager-VA-OS-6.5.0.5097678.pak) and click Upload.

4. Click Next.

5. Accept End User License Agreement.

6. Click Next.

7. Click Install.

8. Wait when an upgrade is completed. Check System Status if Cluster is online and all nodes are running (online).

9. Now start to product upgrade.

10. Browse a product upgrade pak file (vRealize_Operations_Manager-VA-6.5.0.5097678.pak) and click Upload.

11. Click Next.

12. Accept End User License Agreement.

13. Click Next.

14. Click Install.

15. Wait when an upgrade is completed. Check System Status if Cluster is online and all nodes are running (online).

16. After the two phases are completed successfully, this upgrade is finished. You can login vRealize Operations Manager 6.5 and verify each adapter in the Solutions.

