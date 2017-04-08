I’ve just completed a MOOC on Exploring the Modern Data Center from EMC. What is a MOOC ? It is a Massive Open Online Course and free course. This course is a must for every IT professional who wants to understand, influence, and decide in transforming their IT organization to support their business needs.
Course Outline
Week 1: Introduction to the Modern Data Center
- Challenges facing today’s businesses and IT organizations with classic data centers
- Definition of Modern Data Center (MDC); the characteristics of MDC – modernized infrastructure, automating services, and transforming people and processes
- Modernized IT infrastructure technologies: Converged, Flash, Scale out, Software-defined, Cloud-enabled, Protected, and Trusted.
- Converged & Hyper-converged Infrastructure (CI & HCI); its architecture and technological components, how it differs from classic IT infrastructure, and how it helps accelerate modernization of infrastructure.
Week 2, 3, and 4: Technologies of Modernized Infrastructure
Architecture, components, and business problems addressed by
- Flash storage
- Scale-out systems
- Software-defined systems
- Cloud-enabled systems
- Data Protection
- Security
- Product examples of above technologies
Week 5: Automation of Services
- Discovering individual systems, pooling them as a single resource pool, and provisioning
- Service planning, creation, operation, and termination
- Service orchestration and workflow
- Example of engineered solutions
Week 6: Transformation of People & Process, and Next Steps
- Identifying the skills required for the IT team and their new roles
- Recommended transformational technological training and ongoing plan
- Changing policies and procedures to deliver higher value to businesses
- Engaging external consultants for transformation
- Next steps: Recommended framework to initiate the journey to MDC
Rewards and Recognition
Take the end-of-course assessment and earn your digital badge. This assessment will be offered free of charge to anyone who would like to validate their knowledge on Modern Data Center concepts and make their learning credentials visible to their friends, colleagues, managers, and others.
Enrollment
https://educast.emc.com/learn/explore-the-modern-data-center-self-paced