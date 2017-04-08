I’ve just completed a MOOC on Exploring the Modern Data Center from EMC. What is a MOOC ? It is a Massive Open Online Course and free course. This course is a must for every IT professional who wants to understand, influence, and decide in transforming their IT organization to support their business needs.

Course Outline

Week 1: Introduction to the Modern Data Center

Challenges facing today’s businesses and IT organizations with classic data centers

Definition of Modern Data Center (MDC); the characteristics of MDC – modernized infrastructure, automating services, and transforming people and processes

Modernized IT infrastructure technologies: Converged, Flash, Scale out, Software-defined, Cloud-enabled, Protected, and Trusted.

Converged & Hyper-converged Infrastructure (CI & HCI); its architecture and technological components, how it differs from classic IT infrastructure, and how it helps accelerate modernization of infrastructure.

Week 2, 3, and 4: Technologies of Modernized Infrastructure

Architecture, components, and business problems addressed by

Flash storage

Scale-out systems

Software-defined systems

Cloud-enabled systems

Data Protection

Security

Product examples of above technologies

Week 5: Automation of Services

Discovering individual systems, pooling them as a single resource pool, and provisioning

Service planning, creation, operation, and termination

Service orchestration and workflow

Example of engineered solutions

Week 6: Transformation of People & Process, and Next Steps

Identifying the skills required for the IT team and their new roles

Recommended transformational technological training and ongoing plan

Changing policies and procedures to deliver higher value to businesses

Engaging external consultants for transformation

Next steps: Recommended framework to initiate the journey to MDC

For more information I recommend you watch this video:

Rewards and Recognition

Take the end-of-course assessment and earn your digital badge. This assessment will be offered free of charge to anyone who would like to validate their knowledge on Modern Data Center concepts and make their learning credentials visible to their friends, colleagues, managers, and others.

Enrollment

https://educast.emc.com/learn/explore-the-modern-data-center-self-paced

