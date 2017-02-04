Cisco Announces Champions for 2017

Posted on 2017 年 02 月 04 日 by

I’m excited and honored to be chosen as a Cisco Champion this year! Amazing news!

cisco

Because of your impactful and valuable contributions to the IT community, you have been chosen out of hundreds of nominees to be part of the 2017 Cisco Champions program. Congratulations!

Cisco Champions is a global group of highly influential IT technical experts who enjoy sharing their knowledge, expertise, and thoughts across the social web and with Cisco. The Cisco Champions program encompasses people with interests across Cisco’s technology portfolio, including Data Center, IoT, Enterprise Networks, Collaboration, and Security.

ciscochampion2017

About Victor Wu

My name is Victor. I hope to be your friend.
This entry was posted in Cisco. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s