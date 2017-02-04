Cisco Announces Champions for 2017

I’m excited and honored to be chosen as a Cisco Champion this year! Amazing news!

Because of your impactful and valuable contributions to the IT community, you have been chosen out of hundreds of nominees to be part of the 2017 Cisco Champions program. Congratulations!

Cisco Champions is a global group of highly influential IT technical experts who enjoy sharing their knowledge, expertise, and thoughts across the social web and with Cisco. The Cisco Champions program encompasses people with interests across Cisco’s technology portfolio, including Data Center, IoT, Enterprise Networks, Collaboration, and Security.