Comparison of HP 3PAR Online Import and Dell/EMC SANCopy

In the market each storage vendor has their unique technology features for data migration. For example, Dell/EMC vPLEX Encapsulation, MirrorView/S/A, SANCopy, HP 3PAR Online Import and 3PAR Peer Motion etc. Today we will discuss the difference between Dell/EMC SANCopy and HP 3PAR Online Import, and list out their advantage and disadvantage.The following diagram is the detail architecture for data migration by EMC SANCopy and HPE 3PAR Online Import.

The architecture diagram for migration host by EMC SANCopy;

Source Array – HP 3PAR StoreServ 7200 (OS 3.2.2)

Target Array – EMC VNX5200 (VNX OE 33)

SAN Switch – 2 x Brocade DS-300B

Migration Host – Micrsoft Windows 2008 R2

Migration Method – EMC SANCopy (Push Mode)

Execute the data migration by SAN Copy Create Session Wizard on EMC Unisphere.

The architecture diagram for migration host by HP 3PAR Online Import.

Source Array – EMC VNX5200 (VNX OE 33)

Target Array – HPE 3PAR StoreServ 7200 (OS 3.2.2)

Migration Host – Micrsoft Windows 2008 R2

Migration Management Host – HP 3PAR Online Import Unity 1.5 & EMC SMI-S provider 4.6.2

SAN Switch – 2 x Brocade DS-300B

Migration Method – HP 3PAR Online Import



Execute the data migration by HP 3PAR Online Import Utility CLI Commands.

addsource -type CX -mgmtip x.x.x.x -user <admin> -password <password> -uid <Source Array’s WWN>

adddestination –mgmtip x.x.x.x –user <admin> –password <password>

createmigration -sourceuid <Source Array’s WWN> -srchost <Source host> -destcpg <Target CPG> -destprov thin -migtype MDM -persona “WINDOWS_2008_R2”

Below table is the comparison of EMC SANCopy and HP 3PAR Online Import;

And the following is the pros and cons of each migration method.

EMC SANCopy

Pros:

It can be migrated each source LUN to the target array one by one.

Any FC ports can be configured as SANCopy port on each Storage controller, and SANCopy port and host port can be running at the same time.

All migration operation can be executed on EMC Unisphere (VNX management server), optional migration server installation is not required.

SANCopy license is bundled on VNX storage.

Cons:

SANCopy is not supported incremental mode if the source array is 3rd party model.

HP 3PAR Online Import

Pros:

The destination HP 3PAR StoreServ Storage system must have a valid HP 3PAR Online Import or HP 3PAR Peer Motion license installed. By default it has 180 days Peer Motion temporary license installed.

Cons:

Each migration definition cannot be migrated each source LUN to the target array one by one, ie it will migrate all LUNs to target array if it has 3 three LUNs on EMC Storage Group when it starts migration session.

All migration definition can only be executed on 3PAR Online Import Unity which is the other management host for data migration.